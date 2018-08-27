Home Nation

Rahul attacks centre, says RBI, Supreme court are 'being torn apart'

'Institutions such as the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India are being torn apart now,' says Rahul.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

Continuing his attacks on the Modi government in London, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for denigrating public institutions, ignoring the poor and insulting citizens by saying no development happened before 2014.

“Institutions such as the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India are being torn apart now,” Rahul said addressing a gathering of the Indian Overseas Congress in London. He cited last January’s presser by four senior-most judges of the SC to say they were not being allowed to work.

Alleging that Dalits, farmers, tribals, minorities and the poor in India are beaten up if they raise their voice, Rahul charged that the SC/ST Act has been “destroyed and scholarships discontinued”.

“When the farmers of Karnataka and Telangana ask for loan waiver, PM Modi says this is not our policy. India’s few richest businessmen have NPAs of Rs 12.5 lakh crore, but the prime minister says nothing.”
Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted every Indian by saying that no development took place for 70 years before he assumed office.

