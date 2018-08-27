Home Nation

Rs 34,833 crores supplementary budget presented in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Published: 27th August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

Lucknow, Aug 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government presented a Rs 34,833.24 crore supplementary budget for the year 2018-19 in the Assembly on Monday.

In the supplementary budget, almost one-fourth of the provisions has been marked for the agriculture sector.

The state government has allocated Rs 5,500 crore for paying off cane arrears for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18, while Rs 500 crore was earmarked for direct benefit transfer (DBT) for farmers.

It has also allocated Rs 800 crore for the Zewar airport while Rs 850 crore was marked for the Kumbh Mela which will take place in Allahabad next year.

Based on the proposals by legislators, the state government has proposed the allocation of Rs 750 crore for the construction of roads and Rs 301 crore has been proposed to be spent on flood relief.

The House reconvened earlier on Monday after a four-day recess.

It was however adjourned till Tuesday soon after Opposition lawmakers created a ruckus, accusing the Yogi Adityanath-government of failing on all fronts, especially in maintaining the law and order.

TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Assembly UP supplementary budget

