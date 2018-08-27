Ruckus in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over Deoria shelter home incident, House adjourned for day

Home Nation

The Members trouped into the Well when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit refused to admit an adjournment motion under rule 311 over the Deoria Shelter home issue.

Published: 27th August 2018 07:55 PM

By UNI

LUCKNOW: A united Opposition created ruckus in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday over the Deoria shelter home controversy.

The House took up the agenda amid pandemonium and the supplementary budget was also tabled during the noisy scenes with Opposition staging protest in the Well of the house, raising anti-government slogans.

The Legislative Council also witnessed similar scenes where the Opposition, who are in majority, did not allow the Upper House to function over law and order issue and was also adjourned for the day after tabling of the supplementary budget.

The Opposition led by the Samajwadi Party and the Congress members were on their foot when the house assembled for the day at 1100 hrs.

The Members trouped into the Well when Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit refused to admit an adjournment motion under rule 311 over the Deoria Shelter home issue.

The opposition raised anti-government slogans and demanded resignation of the state minister concerned.

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Choudhury while demanding a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire matter, said the incident has earned a bad name to the state.

"Connection of BJP leaders have been found in the Deoria incident and it has been linked with Gorakhpur," he said while showing photographs of BJP leaders with the accused.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lalu and BSP leader Lalji Verma too demanded a debate on the matter, suspending the Question Hour and other agenda of the house.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the government was serious on the matter and a CBI probe has been recommended to probe the matter.

"The government has already sent the accused in jail and other culprits would not be spared," he said.

Mr Dikshit tried to pacify the Opposition members and even warned them that their statements and activities would not be recorded.

But still when they refused to budge, he adjourned the house first time till 1220 hours and then after completing the entire agenda of the house.

During the pandemonium, the government tabled six ordinances and a Bill and completed the agenda.

The house was adjourned for the day thereafter.

