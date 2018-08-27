Home Nation

SC asks HCs to put information on websites about setting up of anti-sexual harassment panels

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took note of the reports filed by the high court registries that they have complied with a direction of the apex court.

Published: 27th August 2018

Supreme Court (Photo| File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today directed the registries of all high courts to put on their respective websites that they have set up anti-sexual harassment committees in the HCs and their subordinate district courts across the country.

The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had on May 11 directed all the high courts to set up these committees in all courts across the country within two months in accordance with a 2013 law.

The bench had asked its Registry to communicate the order to the registrars general of each high court for necessary action by the chief justice or the acting chief justice.

The directions to set up the panel came on a petition filed by an advocate who had alleged that she was assaulted by some lawyers observing a strike at the Tis Hazari district court complex here.

The court, which had earlier granted protection to the woman lawyer, had also tried to mediate the dispute between her and the bar members of Tis Hazari district courts.

Cross-FIRs have been lodged by the lawyer and the accused advocate against each other at the Subzi Mandi police station here.

