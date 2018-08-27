SC/ST students to be felicitated by Ambedkar Foundation in New Delhi

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 190 scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students who have fared well in their class 10 and class 12 board examinations in 2017 will be felicitated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation here on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar National Merit Award on Wednesday.

The award ceremony will be held in Dr Ambedkar International Centre where the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot will hand over the merit certifications.

The students will also have the opportunity to travel locally, visit the Parliament House and the Ambedkar Museum. Over 100 students and over 80 students who performed well in their class 10 and class 12 examinations respectively will be given out the awards. The students have been invited from across 29 boards and councils which give the foundation the information on the toppers.

“Students who have performed well from across all states including Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Haryana have been invited for the function,” said an official of Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

The student who has secured the highest marks get a cash assistance of Rs 60, 000, the one with the second highest marks get an assistance of Rs 50,000 and the student with third highest marks gets Rs 40, 000. If a girl student is not in the above three categories, she is given a grant of Rs 40, 000.

In addition, 250 special merit awards of Rs.10,000 each are given to SC & ST students securing next highest marks, based on the state-wise population of SC & ST.

The eligibility criteria include no student should have scored less than 50 per cent marks in aggregate and should belong to the SC/ST communities.

Invitees:

The total number of awardees class 10 - 50 girls, 54 boys.

The total number of awardees class12 - 48 girls, 38 boys.