Seven women among 13 held for interfering with police on duty

A meeting of the villagers was held with senior police officials of the district, but the villagers refused to listen.

By UNI

THANE: Palghar district rural police has arrested a total of 13 persons, including seven women, from village Bilosi of Wada taluka on the alleged charges of preventing the local police from performing their duties, police said on Sunday.

Keeping in with the direction of the District Collector and to adhere to the safety norms, police decided to carry out repair work on the gas pipeline at Bilosi village of the taluka, said a statement issued here.

At around 1400 hrs on Saturday, when the Gas company officials and the police personnel went to Bilosi, a group of around 35-40 villagers prevented them from carrying out the work.

Some members of the mob even attacked Additional Superintendent of Police Yogesh Chavan and the Deputy SP of the Zone.

Police booked the members of the irate mob under Sections 109, 143, 353, 452 and 504 of IPC and Section 15 (1) of the Petroleum and Mineral Pipeline Act 1962, Wada police said.

The hunt is on for other accused, it added.

Palghar district

