Three killed, 8 injured in Araria accident

All the eight injured persons, including four seriously injured, have been admitted to Araria Sadar hospital for treatment

Published: 27th August 2018 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ARARIA: Three persons, including a minor were killed while eight others injured, four of them seriously, in Bihar's Araria district today when an auto tempo, in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck coming from opposite direction, police said.

The incident occurred near Manulla village, the sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar said that the dead have been identified as Kishore Rishideo(38), his three-year-old daughter and Sunil Kumar Paswan (32).

All the eight injured persons, including four seriously injured, have been admitted to Araria Sadar hospital for treatment, the police said.

The incident occurred when the driver of an auto tempo carrying 11 passengers, which was on its way to Raniganj from Badgama, lost his control over the vehicle and collided head-on with a sand-laden truck coming from opposite direction, the SDPO said.

The truck overturned on the tempo killing three on the spot and left eight others injured.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the spot, he said.

The bodies were trapped inside the sand-laden truck and locals helped to take them out, the SDPO added.

Araria

