Home Nation

UP government tables supplementary budget of Rs 34,833 crore

In February, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.26 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Published: 27th August 2018 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the media at Central Hall of Assembly in Lucknow on Monday Aug. 27 2018. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government today tabled the first supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 34,833.24 crore for the current fiscal in the Legislative Assembly, including Rs 500 crore for developing a defence corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway.

In February, the Yogi Adityanath government had passed a budget of Rs 4.26 lakh crore for the ongoing financial year ending March 31, 2019.

The supplementary budget, presented by state Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal, has sought funds for a number of schemes under different heads in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It has also proposed Rs 500 crore for developing a defence corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway and Rs 34 crore for cow shelter homes that are to set up in 68 districts.

Besides, the government has sought an additional Rs 50 crore for the Kumbh Mela, to be held in January 2019.

As per the budget documents tabled in the Legislative Assembly, Rs 10 crore would be set aside for different spots in Bateshwar, Agra, in memory of Vajpayee and Rs 5 crore for setting up a centre for excellence at DAV College, Kanpur, where the former Prime Minister had his education.

It also proposed Rs 5 crore for organising a cultural festival in memory of the former Prime Minister as well as the construction of 'Smriti Sankul'.

The government is also planning to spend Rs 5 crore for establishing a satellite centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Balrampur.

According to the documents, Rs 5 crore would be earmarked for setting up 'Sant Kabir Academy' and another Rs 5 crore for the 'Surya Kant Tripathi Nirala Academy' in Unnao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love