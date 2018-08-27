Home Nation

Uproar in Uttar Pradesh Assembly over law and order

Published: 27th August 2018 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly resumed on Monday on a stormy note as opposition parties led by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the SP created a ruckus over the Deoria shelter home case.

Congress leaders joined the opposition benches and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing his government of failing to protect women, minorities and the common people and not being able to control the law and order situation in the state.

As soon as the House proceedings began at 11 a.m, the opposition legislators trooped into the well and raised anti-government slogans.

Samajwadi Party legislators were carrying banners and posters against the Adityanath government.

Failing to pacify the irate lawmakers, the Chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

A total of 24 girls were rescued from the shelter home after one of them told the police that they were being sexually abused.

