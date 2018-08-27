Home Nation

Women Congress party​ members celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to copies of Constitution

The move was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to highlight crimes against women and denigration of institutions such as the judiciary, the CBI and the Election Commission by the Centre.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| AFP)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women members of the Congress party across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival in a unique way by tying rakhis around copies of the Constitution in an attempt to slam the BJP for its failure to protect institutions and women.

The move was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to highlight crimes against women and denigration of institutions such as the judiciary, the CBI and the Election Commission by the Centre. Atrocities against Dalits too were highlighted.

The women activists referred to the spate of rapes in shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the Unnao rape and murder case involving a BJP lawmaker.“Today, women and the Constitution need protection. We urge all women to tie rakhis to the Constitution to protect the two,” Youth Congress vice-president BV Srinivas said.

Following his appeal, Congresswomen staged protests in Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Those who could not join the dharnas and sit-ins took to social media to spread the message.
“The BJP has failed to protect women and all their schemes for the welfare of women have turned out to be mere empty slogans only. Let’s pledge this #RakshaBandhan to save our Constitution and sisters as both are in danger,” Congress member Geeta Saini tweeted.

Youth Congress member Santosh Mishra tweeted questioning PM Modi’s silence on the issue. “Right now, it’s time for our PM Modi ji to open his mouth, & criticize & act against these incidents of women harassment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6