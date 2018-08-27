Women Congress party​ members celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis to copies of Constitution

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women members of the Congress party across the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan festival in a unique way by tying rakhis around copies of the Constitution in an attempt to slam the BJP for its failure to protect institutions and women.

The move was part of the party’s ongoing campaign to highlight crimes against women and denigration of institutions such as the judiciary, the CBI and the Election Commission by the Centre. Atrocities against Dalits too were highlighted.

The women activists referred to the spate of rapes in shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the Unnao rape and murder case involving a BJP lawmaker.“Today, women and the Constitution need protection. We urge all women to tie rakhis to the Constitution to protect the two,” Youth Congress vice-president BV Srinivas said.

Following his appeal, Congresswomen staged protests in Punjab, UP, Gujarat, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Those who could not join the dharnas and sit-ins took to social media to spread the message.

“The BJP has failed to protect women and all their schemes for the welfare of women have turned out to be mere empty slogans only. Let’s pledge this #RakshaBandhan to save our Constitution and sisters as both are in danger,” Congress member Geeta Saini tweeted.

Youth Congress member Santosh Mishra tweeted questioning PM Modi’s silence on the issue. “Right now, it’s time for our PM Modi ji to open his mouth, & criticize & act against these incidents of women harassment.”