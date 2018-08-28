Army launches Cordon And Search Operation along LoC in Mendhar

By UNI

JAMMU: The Army on Tuesday launched Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) along the Line of Control in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Army, acting on specific inputs, launched CASO in forests of Mendhar tehsil," official sources here said.

They said that the areas were cordoned and searches were intensified, adding, "so far nothing specific has been found and no contact is established."

Mendhar is a bordering belt and close to the LoC.