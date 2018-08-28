Home Nation

Ban sale, manufacture and ads of e-cigarettes, vape: Centre

The advisory was being sent out noting that products such as e-cigarettes and flavoured hookah contain hazardous substances and have not been approved by the government.

Published: 28th August 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday issued an “advisory” to all states and Union Territories to not allow the sale, distribution and usage of e-cigarettes, vape, flavoured hookahs, e-Sheesha and e-Nicotine-products in larger public health interest. The move comes following an expert panel’s recommendations that these products contain carcinogens and do not offer a safe alternative to tobacco smoking.

Sources in the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare said the advisory was being sent out noting that products such as e-cigarettes and flavoured hookah contain hazardous substances and have not been approved by the government. ENDS, of which e-cigarette is a prototype, is a battery operated device that uses liquid nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerine, flavourings and water among other substances, to give the user the sense of real cigarette.

“A technical committee evaluated findings of a WHO 2016 report which had shown some surprising findings saying e-cigarette is lethal and can lead to many serious health conditions,” an official said.
In its report, the committee had pointed out that “though companies claim that e-cigarettes help give up smoking, in reality, they help initiate cigarette smoking as they deliver nicotine in an attractive way and attract youth.” It also said consumers of e-cigarette are largely young adults.

 “We are looking into the laws to see how the import, manufacture, distribution, sale, including online promotion, advertising of nontherapeutic nicotine as an extractor in chemical form can be prevented,” the official said. Some states, including Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, had already banned e-cigarettes invoking either Drugs and Cosmetics Act, or the Poisons Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-cigarettes Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor