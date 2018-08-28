Home Nation

Bhima Koregaon violence: Arrested activists were involved in funding Elgaar Parishad, says Police

The speeches at the conclave, held on December 31 last year to mark the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon-Bhima battle, had fuelled the violence a day later, they said.

Published: 28th August 2018 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Ferreira a human rights activist and lawyer after he was arrested by the Pune police in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence case in Mumbai on Tuesday August 28 2018. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: The five activists arrested from various parts of the country today for suspected Maoist links had allegedly funded the 'Elgaar Parishad' conclave in Pune, held a day before the Koregaon-Bhima violence, police said today.

The speeches at the conclave, held on December 31 last year to mark the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon-Bhima battle, had fuelled the violence a day later, they said.

The five were arrested after the Pune police today carried searches in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Faridabad, Chhattisgarh, and Goa, an official said.

They had allegedly funded the 'Elgaar Parishad' conclave, a police official said.

While Vernon Gonsalves was arrested from his residence in suburban Andheri in Mumbai, Arun Ferreira was apprehended from his residence at Charai in adjoining Thane, police said.

Both were also arrested in 2007 for their alleged links with Maoist groups, police said.

After his acquittal, Ferreira completed a law degree and started practice as a criminal lawyer in Mumbai, the official said.

Ferreira, who earlier lived in suburban Bandra, shifted to Thane along with his family a few years ago, the official said.

Also Read | Police targeting Dalit rights activists post Bhima Koregaon violence: CPI-M

Police had alleged that Gonsalves, a former professor in a prominent Mumbai college, was a Maoist central committee member.

Meanwhile, Susan Abraham, the wife of Gonsalves, said the BJP-led government in Maharashtra has "failed to take any action" against right-wing Sanatan Sanstha, which she claimed was behind the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

"This is an attempt to divert people's attention from the Sanatan case. That is why action is being taken in the guise of combating urban Naxalism," Susan, a Mumbai-based lawyer, told PTI.

The state government has not taken action against right-wing leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote who were behind the Koregaon-Bhima violence, she said.

She claimed that her husband did not incite the Koregaon-Bhima violence, as alleged by the police.

"Police are taking action against people in connection with a fictitious plot of assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vernon Gonsalves Arun Ferreira Bhima Koregaon activists arrests Maoist links Varavara Rao Elgaar Parishad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing