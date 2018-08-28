Home Nation

BJP chief Amit Shah inaugurates party CMs' meet; Swachh Bharat, Gram Swaraj projects in focus

BJP president Amit Shah today inaugurated a day-long meeting of the party's chief ministers in which it was decided to meet targets of the 'Swachh Bharat' scheme in a time-bound manner.

Published: 28th August 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP president Amit Shah senior ministers Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley in a group photograph with the party chief ministers during a day-long meeting of the BJP Chief Ministers' Council in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The ongoing 'Gram Swaraj' project in over 48,000 villages was also discussed in the meeting.

Party sources said the meeting also passed a condolence message commemorating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a leader who brought to fruition the concept of good governance and in whose death the country lost a visionary.

BJP leaders also remembered Vajpayee's work to develop the northeast region and also create three new states as they paid him tributes.

Sources said it was decided in the meeting that the targets set for the 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) project should be met within a specified period.

Leaders also took stock of the implementation of seven central welfare schemes, including distribution of cooking gas connection and LED bulbs among the poor and also their coverage under insurance schemes, in over 48000 villages.

The meeting has assumed significance due to the upcoming assembly polls in three BJP-ruled states and the Lok Sabha elections, which are less than eight months away.

Comments

