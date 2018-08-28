BJP will be taught a lesson in 2019: Akhilesh Yadav

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that people were waiting impatiently to teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"A party which lost back to back Assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections to our candidates is now making claims of winning 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. What can be more ridiculous?" he asked party members here.

He congratulated the Samajwadi Party workers for the successful 'cycle yatra' and claimed that it was getting wide support from all sections, specially the youth.

The 45-year-old leader said people were waiting to teach the BJP a lesson for fooling them.

He also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for stopping his ambitious free laptop distribution scheme that he initiated during his 2012-17 tenure for meritorious students.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also took potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming that Rs 60,000 crore of investment had been made in different projects by industrialists in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Prime Minister should tell us which bank funded this investment," he said.