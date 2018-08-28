Home Nation

BJP's key planks for 2019 polls: Social justice, national security & Modi government's welfare measures

The Lok Sabha polls are less than eight months away while assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are slated for later this year.

Published: 28th August 2018 10:01 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP president Amit Shah senior ministers Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley in a group photograph with the party chief ministers during a day-long meeting of the BJP Chief Ministers' Council in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi BJP president Amit Shah senior ministers Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley in a group photograph with the party chief ministers during a day-long meeting of the BJP Chief Ministers' Council in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The issues of social justice with an eye on Dalits and backward castes, national security, especially NRC, and welfare schemes of the Modi government emerged as the main poll planks for the BJP as it held a meeting of its chief ministers here to strategise for upcoming elections to state assemblies and Lok Sabha.

At the day-long meeting of BJP chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed a number of decisions and legislations effected by his government benefiting all sections of society, particularly Dalits, Other Backward Communities, the poor and farmers.

Briefing reporters on the meeting attended by 14 of the 15 BJP chief ministers, several Union ministers and party president Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said party leaders discussed preparations in every state for the parliamentary elections and also upcoming assembly polls in three states.

"We have taken a pledge that we will win the Lok Sabha polls with a majority bigger than the one we had in the 2014 polls.

We will also ensure our victory in three state polls," he said.

Modi in his address spoke about laws passed by Parliament for welfare of Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Communities, besides measures such as hiking minimum support price for crops to benefit farmers, Singh said.

He also spoke about 'Swachh Bharat' exercise, under which the government has been building toilets and focussing on cleanliness, and the ongoing 'Gram Swaraj' project in over 48,000 villages.

He asked the party's chief ministers to focus on their speedy execution and take it to the masses during elections, Singh said.

"Fruitful meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where the BJP is in power," Modi tweeted.

Speaking to reporters, Singh also mocked the Opposition over its efforts to unite to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, saying they are engaging in a futile exercise as Modi is certain to return to power.

The central government's scheme has benefitted all sections of society, he said.

Shah said the hike in MSP for crops has been of a huge help for the agriculture sector.

The bill passed in Parliament to grant constitutional status to the OBC commission has also generated a lot of positive response, Singh said.

The issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was also discussed with the party asserting that the presence of illegal infiltrators could not be tolerated in the country.

They also said that minority Hindus in neighbouring countries must find a home in India if they are persecuted there, Singh said.

Shah also made a mention of overwhelming tributes paid by people to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee following his death on August 16.

The meeting passed a resolution remembering the BJP stalwart and hailing his works for the country.

