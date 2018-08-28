Home Nation

Don't take human rights activist Gautam Navlakha out of Delhi: HC

For a second time in five months, the Pune police on Tuesday raided alleged Maoist sympathizers across the country and detained several activists.

Published: 28th August 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam_NavlakGautam_Navlakha-ArundhatiRoyha-ArundhatiRoy

Human Rights activist Goutam Navalakha and eminent writer and social activist Arundhati Roy. (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Maharashtra Police not to take Maoist sympathizer Gautam Navlakha -- who has been arrested on terror charges -- out of Delhi till Wednesday and keep him under house arrest till further orders.

Gautam Navlakha was arrested by a joint team of Delhi Police and a Maharashtra Police team from Pune and were presented before a magistrate's court in Saket Courts Complex, which has allowed the police to take him away and present him before a local court in Pune.

However, Navlakha's counsel filed a habeas corpus seeking his whereabouts in the high court in the afternoon. The bench listed the matter for hearing in the evening and sought a response from the Delhi Police.

The police told the court that they had already got transit remand of the accused from a magistrate court here.

A bench headed by Justice S. Muralidhar, however, directed the police not to take Navlakha out of Delhi and keep him under arrest in his house here till its further orders and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Bhima Koregaon violence: Multi-city raids at residences of activists with suspected Maoist links

For a second time in five months, the Pune police on Tuesday raided alleged Maoist sympathizers across the country and detained several activists.

The raids were carried out in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana since morning. Scores of supporters of these activists staged noisy protests during the police raids at various locations.

The raids were described as a follow-up to a similar action on April 17 when the Pune police had swooped on over half-a-dozen Dalit activists and those involved with the Kabir Kala Manch, which organised an Elgar Conference in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The next day, on January 1, caste riots erupted in Koregaon-Bhima which left one person dead, culminating in a Maharashtra shutdown on January 3 called by the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, headed by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar.

As per available information, the activists raided are Varavara Rao and Kranti (Telangana), Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Pereira (Mumbai), Sudha Bharadwaj and Stan Swami (Chhattisgarh), Gautam Navlakha (Delhi) and Anand Teltumbde (Goa).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Navlakha Bhima Koregaon PM Modi assassination plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad