Even Cancer patients not requiring hospitalisation can avail Centre's health insurance scheme

Beneficiaries of the Centre's soon to be launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan can receive coverage for chemotherapy and medication in case of cancer.

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beneficiaries of the Centre's soon to be launched Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan can receive coverage for chemotherapy and medication in case of cancer even if the treatment does not require hospitalisation, health officials on Monday clarified.

"In case of cancer, we are following tumor board guidelines and even if a cancer patient who undergoes day long procedures and needs medication without requiring hospitalisation, he or she will be able the cashless facility," a senior official with the scheme said.

The Union Health on Family Welfare Ministry, all set to launch the ambitious health insurance scheme for about 55 crore Indians, launched a logo and announced that a comprehensive fraud detection guideline had been shared with the states.

The scheme which will give Rs 5 lakh cashless hospitalisation facility to about 10.74 crore vulnerable families is set to be launched on September 25, on the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, a BJP ideologue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on August 25.

The pilot trials of the scheme, however, are already on in 16 states and Union territories. "Beneficiaries needing hospitalisation will be covered 3 day prior to the surgery or procedure and up to 15 days later," said Health Minister J P Nadda.

He added that about 76 per cent beneficiaries in rural areas and 60 per cent beneficiaries in urban areas have been identified and will be given entitlement letters. The Minister categorically clarified that no enrolment is required for beneficiaries and there is no payment for obtaining services at empaneled hospitals.

"Criminal cases will be charged against fraudulent websites and agents trying to collect money from beneficiaries," he added.

"The services will include more than 1300 procedures covering pre and post hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines etc., and the beneficiaries will be able to move across borders and access services across the country through the provider network seamlessly," the Minister also said.

So far, 29 states and Union Territories have joined the scheme and barring Telangana and Odisha, all others, have express intent to opt for the Central scheme-touted to be the world's biggest government-run health insurance programme. 

