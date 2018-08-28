Heavy rains lash Gurugram, traffic hit

By IANS

GURUGRAM: Heavy rains hit Gurugram on Tuesday that led to the disruption of road traffic and paralysed normal life.

Light rains started at around 2 a.m., but it gained momentum by 4 a.m. and between 6 to 8 a.m., it turned into heavy downpour, A.R.S. Sangwan, Deputy Director National Capital Region, told IANS.

The traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai highway was severely hit due to waterlogging, Assistant Commissioner of Police Heera Singh told IANS.

"Our team is trying to make the traffic movement smoother," Singh added.