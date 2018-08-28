Jumbo herd claims two lives in Giridih district of Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Despite measures taken by the Forest Department to avoid man-elephant conflict in Jharkhand, a 60-year man was crushed to death by a herd of 18 elephants in Palganj block of Giridih and damaged at least two houses in the region on Sunday night.

Earlier on Saturday also, a 70-year-old man was trampled to death by the same herd in Jaspur village under Mufassil Police Station in Giridh. "Those who got killed by the herd have been identified as Dhaneshwar Rai (60) and Gopi Singh (70) whose families have been provided immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each while rest amount of Rs 3.5 lakh will be given after getting allotment from the State Government," said District Forest Officer Ashish Kumar.

Meanwhile, a team of experts have been called from Bankura in West Bengal to drag them out towards from the area as the herd is still positioned near Subua Tand village, he added.

Senior Forest Officials blames it on continuous habitat degradation and fragmentation of the forests as the prime reason for increasing man-elephant conflict in most of the eastern states of India resulting into casualties of people coming across them.

"Out of a total of 679 elephants as per the last census, only 7 per cent of them exposed to habitat degradation and fragmentation of forests have caused most of the casualties in Jharkhand while minimum casualty is recorded by the other 35 per cent found in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) and 58 per cent in East and West Singhbhum districts of State" said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) LR Singh.

Though several measures are taken to drag elephants away from the human territories, but it fails gradually as the elephants are good at learning things and gets habituated very easily, he added.

"Since the elephants get attracted towards human habitat by the smell of paddy, we are mulling on smell proof strategy by promoting underground silos in elephant prone corridor," said Singh. Meanwhile, 11 Quick Response Teams have been formed to take care of wildlife issues, mostly man-elephant conflict in minimum response time and make arrangements for the safety of animals and people as well, he added.

"It has been noticed that whenever a heard of elephant is located in any area, people surround it from all sides without giving it a safe passage to move forward due to which most of the casualties take place. Besides mob control, the QRT is also to make arrangements for providing safe passage by dragging the heard towards a safer location," said Singh.

The primary duty of the QRT, however, is to make people alert about it and rescue a person or animal if they get hurt during the chaos, he added. He said that the 5 member QRT will have 1 employee of the Forest Department, while four others will be chosen from the locals and given proper training to them, he added.

Gradually, more QRTs will be formed, one each for all 36 divisions in the State, he added. Interestingly, the rising man-elephant conflict has claimed over 59 lives every year during last one decade in Jharkhand. The highest casualty was recorded in 2011 when 69 people were killed by the tuskers.