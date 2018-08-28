Karnataka SIT visited Mumbai to interrogate accused in Nalasopara arms haul

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the links between murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh are getting clear during interrogation of suspects arrested in the Nalasopara arms haul case by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police, officers of special investigation team (SIT) of Karnataka Police recently visited Mumbai to interrogate the suspects.

After Vaibhav Raut and Sharad Kalaskar were arrested from Nalasopara along with arms and explosives, Sudhanwa Gondhalekar was arrested from Pune by the Maharashtra ATS on August 10, former Shiv Sena corporator from Jalna Shrikant Pangarkar was arrested on August 19 and Avinash Pawar was arrested from Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Sunday (August 25).

Interrogation of Raut and Kalaskar led the ATS to Pangarkar and Pawar and the same also led them to the links between Dabholkar and Lankesh murders, said a senior ATS officer on condition of anonymity. The Karnataka SIT officials were in Mumbai to interrogate Raut and Kalaskar.

The language was a barrier and hence one of the senior ATS officer helped the SIT for a couple of hours, the officer said.

Meanwhile, ATS officials searched a farm house in Jalna near Aurangabad where Pangarkar is believed to have received training in handling arms. The ATS also arrested Avinash Pawar from Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

For various reasons Pawar was in contact with all the suspects arrested by the ATS. Pawar had participated in several of the Sanatan Sanstha programs and he had also been spotted at the Sanatan Ashrams at Goa and Panvel. He had also attended several Hindutva programs, the ATS officials said.

During raid at Pawar's Bhatwadi home, ATS recovered an issue of 'Sanatan Prabhat', the mouthpiece of Sanatan Sanstha, wherein Pawar's presence at Panvel ashram has been confirmed. Pawar with several others was present there for launching of a website "Shri Shivachhatrapati Swarajya" which is an e-marketing platform for Swadeshi goods.

Avinash worked at the Mazgaon docks. He was living at Bhatwadi with his mother. He had got the job at Mazgaon Docks on compassionate grounds after his father died, said the ATS officials.

While scanning his social media presence, the ATS officials also realized that Pawar had consistently been sharing content related to Sambhaji Bhide and hence the ATS is also checking whether he had any role in ShivaPratishthan.

According to the residents of Bhatwadi, Pawar was known as an ardent follower of Shivaji who organized several programs for inculcating love for hiking and trekking amongst the youth and used to take them to the forts of Shivaji.

Meanwhile, Sanatan Sanstha on Monday denied having any links with Pawar or the other suspects arrested by the ATS. They also countered the demand to impose a ban on the organization.

"Pawar was never a Sadhak of Sanatan Sanstha. He had his own group in Ghatkopar and had participated in Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) programs through his own group. He had taken lead in forming web portal for marketing of Swadeshi goods. There are over 800 youth organizations across the state. Many a times they want to initiate their programs from Sanatan Ashrams and we do allow them to do so. Many a times HJS office bearers too participate in programs organized by such groups. But, that doesn't establish that they were part of the Sanatan Sanstha," said Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson of the Sanatan Sanstha.