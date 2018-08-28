Left parties protest in Bihar against Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes

By IANS

PATNA: Leaders and workers of Left parties on Tuesday formed a human chain across the district headquarters in Bihar to protest against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes and the failure of the state government to maintain law and order.

Left parties leaders have demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. They also accused Nitish and Modi of protecting the accused in the sexual assaults at the shelter home.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, General secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary, Satya Narayan Singh and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Arun Kumar joined the human chain.

Some of the leaders of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal also joined the protest to extend their support.

Hundreds of leaders and workers of the left parties formed a human chain from near Patna railway station to the Dak Bungalow.

According to left parties leaders, similar human chains were formed at all the district headquarters across the state.

They demanded a time bound CBI probe into the rape of 34 minor girls at the shelter home.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.