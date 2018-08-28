Left parties with RJD create human chain against Muzaffarpur incident

By UNI

PATNA: Leaders and workers of left parties today received a shot in the arm when RJD and other opposition parties participated in human chains created by them across Bihar protesting against the Muzaffarpur incident and pressing for their demand of resignation of chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

In the state capital, leaders and workers of CPI (ML), CPI, CPI(M), SUCI, Forward Bloc, RJD, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other smaller parties created human chain from Patna railway station roundabout to radio station (Akashvani office) to register their protest.

CPI (ML) general secretary Deepankar Bhattacharya, state party secretary Kunal, state CPI secretary Satyanarayan Singh, state CPI (M) secretary Awadhesh Kumar, state SUCI secretary Arun Kumar Singh, Forward Bloc general secretary Raj Kumar and other prominent leaders of left parties participated in the human chain.

State RJD chief Ramchandra Purve also took part in the human chain.

The leaders demanded CBI probe into the functioning of the state`s all shelter homes and lifting the ban on publication of reports related to ongoing CBI probe in sexual exploitation of inmates at Muzaffarpur`s short stay home.

Addressing the gathering during human chain, CPI (ML) general secretary Deepakankar Bhattacharya said that state government in the garb of Patna High Court`s 'ambiguous' order on publication of reports related to investigation of Muzaffarpur`s shelter home case was gagging media as the heat of investigation was even reaching to people inhabiting top corridors of power.

He said, Bihar has now become a centre of women`s exploitation as they had been subjected to medieval era atrocities in Bihiya in Bhojpur district, Rohtas, Nalanda and Saharsa districts.