Home Nation

Man, 116 cattle killed after portion of hill collapses in Himachal Pradesh

The body of the cattle herder was found, but since it was dark the animals stuck under the boulders could not be rescued.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

KULLU: A man and 116 cattle died in Nirmand village of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district after being trapped under boulders when a portion of a hill collapsed on Monday.

Panchayat chief, Rakesh Thakur confirmed the incident and said, "We were able to find the body of the cattle herder, but since it was dark they could not rescue the animals stuck under the boulders."

The panchayat chief also informed the police and the revenue department about the incident, who reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

"The police and the revenue department reached the spot to review the situation as soon as they got the information," Thakur added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hill collapse Himachal Pradesh Kullu cattle death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love