Militants fire at ex-NC minister's house in Kashmir, weapon snatching bid foiled

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Suspected militants early on Tuesday morning attacked the residence of senior National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Abdul Rahim Rather in central Kashmir district of Budgam in a bid to snatch the rifles of the security guards.

However, the alert security guards foiled the weapon snatching bid by responding to the attack.

Official sources said that the suspected militants fired at the residence of Mr Rather at village Badipora in Budgam on Tuesday morning.

But, the guards retaliated, forcing the gunmen to flee the spot.

''Mr Rather was not present in the house at the time of the attack,'' they said, adding that no one was injured in the firing.