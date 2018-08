By UNI

SRINAGAR: Militants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targeting a security force bulletproof vehicle in the wee hours of Tuesday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

They said the militants triggered the blast on Armulla-Gadbug road at 0300 hrs when a security force vehicle was passing the area.

They said the vehicle was damaged in the blast.

However, no one was injured, sources said, adding a massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants.