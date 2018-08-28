Home Nation

PM Modi assassination plot: Pune police arrest revolutionary writer Varavara Rao from Hyderabad

The arrest comes as a part of the ongoing raids as part of an investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate PM Modi. 

Published: 28th August 2018 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 03:25 PM

Revolutionary writer Varavara Rao coming out of the Gandhi Hospital after a health checkup during his arrest by the Pune police. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/ENS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Virasam founder and revolutionary writer Varavara Rao has been arrested by Pune police in Hyderabad today.

Police teams from Pune along with local police conducted searches at the residence of revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, his daughters and others in the city on Tuesday. The searches began at 6 a.m at multiple locations in what is believed to be part of an investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate prime minister Narendra Modi. 

In June 2018, it had come to light that left-wing extremists were plotting to kill prime minister Narendra Modi during one of his roadshows. This was revealed from a letter seized from one suspected Maoist, Pune police had revealed this to a court. Varavara Rao's name had cropped up in one of the three such seized letters.

More than 20 men from Maharashtra police in plain clothes reached Varavara Rao's residence at Jawahar Nagar near RTC X-roads under Chikkadpally police limits. Only Rao and his wife Hemalatha were present at the home. Though a large number of supporters gathered outside the Siddamshetty Himasai heights apartment, where Rao stays with his wife, no one has been able to contact the couple. Family members who reached outside the building said that the couple is on medication and yet not allowed to have any food since morning.

It is learned that such raids are going on at residences of Rao's two daughters Anala and Pavana, who are married to journalist Kurmanath and a central university professor Satyanarayana respectively.

One Kranti Tekula, who lives in Nagole, and works as a photographer with a newspaper is also reportedly arrested by Pune police.

Prof Satyanarayana who stays inside the English and Foreign Languages University campus is likely to be arrested soon.

At around 12.30 pm, a police vehicle moved inside the building complex. 

Earlier, Varavara Rao had refuted all allegations as false. He was alleged to have arranged funds for the suspected Maoist who was arrested.

Supporters of Virasam Varavara Rao Protest in front of his residence in Hyderabad during his arrest by Pune police. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/ENS)

The Telangana Praja Front (TPF), meanwhile, condemned the unwarranted simultaneous searches and arrest of Varavara Rao.

"CONDEMN THE ILLEGAL SEARCHES!! The residences of VaravaraRao, Kranthi, Kurmanath, Kasim in Hyderabad, Anand Teltumbe in Goa, Goutham Navloka in Delhi, Arun Ferera, Susan, Vernon in Mumbai are raided and searched illegally by Maharashtra, Chattisgarh police today morning...," said a message from the TPF.

According to the latest reports, after a medical examination at Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad, Varavara Rao will be produced before a local court at Nampally. Rao is likely to be shifted to Pune on a transit warrant.

