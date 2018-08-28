Home Nation

Police raids on Left-wing activists brazen attack on democratic rights: Sitaram Yechury

Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Faridabad and other places and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links.

Published: 28th August 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Condemning the police raids on prominent Left-wing activists in several states, the CPI(M) today accused the BJP-led Centre of "attacking the democratic rights of people" in a bid to shield the real culprits of Koregaon-Bhima violence.

Maharashtra police raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Faridabad and other places and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links, sparking a chorus of outraged protests from human rights defenders.

"This is a brazen attack on democratic rights and liberties. The BJP government is desperately trying to protect the culprits by harassing civil and human rights activist. This is very dangerous trend for our democracy," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in Kolkata.

The searches were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune on December 31 last year.

"Ever since the Bhima Koregaon violence on December 31, the Maharashtra police along with central agencies have been targeting Dalit rights activists and lawyers who are taking up the case," Yechury asserted.

Police are wrongfully invoking the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the activists, he claimed.

"We demand that police stop harassing the activists and arrest the actual culprits who were involved in the clashes.

The television footage of the incident clearly show the persons who were involved in the attack. So why are the police arresting the protesters?" Yechury added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury Left-wing activists CPI(M)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad