Political controversies also to find space in new museum in Teen Murti complex

NEW DELHI: Major political controversies, including Emergency, Operation Blue Star, and demonetisation, involving all Prime Ministers are likely to find space in the proposed new museum inside the Teen Murti complex.

The Nehru Memorial Museum Library inside the Teen Murti complex, which was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, exclusively celebrates the legacy of India's first prime minister. While covering Indira Gandhi's life, the two most important events of Emergency and Operation Blue Star will be covered to depict the political controversies alongside her life and political achievements.

"How can we not mention Emergency and Operation Blue Star while writing on Indira Gandhi?" said NMML Director Shakti Sinha. All prime ministers would be 'comprehensively covered', he said.

With a political row erupting over the proposal of the construction of the new museum for other prime ministers of the country inside the Teen Murti complex, which the Congress feels will dilute Nehru's legacy, highlights of the major controversies of Congress leaders are likely to rankle the Opposition further.

On Friday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote to Modi that the Teen Murti complex should be left "undisturbed as it is" in order to respect "both history and heritage".

When asked if the museum will also cover the controversies, including demonetisation, of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha said, "We will cover as much as possible for everybody. We will put out the facts. We are not hiding anything. People are free to decide."

Similar coverage would be given to all other Prime Ministers, including H D Deve Gowda, Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, among others.

"We will be fair. We will cover everybody," said Sinha. A team of experts and academics are working on developing the content for the prime ministers who have served the country till date. The family members of several former prime ministers have also been roped in for the project.

The new museum which will be spread over around 10,000 sq feet with a gallery space of around 6,000 sq feet will throw light on their personal lives, anecdotes, the most defining features of their political careers of the prime ministers of the country. Singh wrote in the letter to Modi there was "no attempt to change the nature and character of the NMML and the Teen Murti complex in any way" during Vajpayee's tenure. However, that seemed to be part of the agenda current government, he wrote.

The letter read, "No amount of revisionism can obliterate that role and his contributions.-"Sinha said Nehru's legacy would only be strengthened and not diluted as the current galleries on Nehru would be upgraded thematically and chronologically. -"My humble suggestion is the fears expressed are not correct and that the apprehensions contained in the letter are not correct,-" said Sinha.

"People visting us would be going out with a much better idea of Nehru. the different aspects of his life, his personality."

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 280 crore for the museum's construction and would have advanced technology to chronicle the lives of prime ministers.