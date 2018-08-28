Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Legal literacy in schools



Students of government schools in Jharkhand will be imparted legal literacy. The Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHLSA) has almost preparations by constituting the Legal Cadet Corps (LCC) in the government schools on the lines of the National Cadet Corp (NCC) to inform them about basic legal information. The idea is to augment legal awareness among the villagers through these children and also to inspire them to take judicial services once they grow up. The programme will be started after a meeting with the officials of the District Legal Services Authority and the district administration.

Cold storage for stocking farm produce



Much to the relief of small and marginal farmers, 46 villages in Jharkhand will soon have their own cold storages where they can keep their products for a brief period and later sell them out as per their convenience. The State Cooperative Department will spend a sum of H14.19 crore to facilitate the construction of 46 cold rooms in different villages. Initially, the villages of Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Sarikela Kharsawan, Ramgarh, Koderma, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Chaibasa will take part in the first phase.

4,000 saplings to be planted



The Urban Development Department will plant more than 4,000 saplings alongside the Harmu in Ranchi under the ongoing beautification programme of the river. The department will take care of these saplings, right from their plantation until they grow up. The plantation drive will take place at a 10-km stretch from Ganganagar to Ghaghra where the Harmu meets the Swarnrekha. The beautification work is being carried under the Harmu Action Plan.

CCTNS for all police stations



As many as 148 police stations in Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected districts of Jharkhand will soon be connected with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). Currently, more than 450 police stations are already linked to the CCTNS. Due to an absence of mobile connectivity in these LWE-affected districts, these 148 police stations remained outside the CCTNS purview. It became possible after the Ministry of Home Affairs gave its approval for securing services from the private mobile operators in the area. According to officials in the police department, all the police stations will be connected through CCTNS in the next 60 days.