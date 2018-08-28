RJD slams Bihar CM over molestation video; JD(U) says RJD leaders are behind act

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: With a video clip of a teenage girl in Bihar being molested in public having gone viral and the Opposition RJD targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident, the ruling JD(U) on Tuesday accused the RJD leaders of making the clip viral in order to tarnish the government’s image.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, attacked the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over a flurry of such incidents in the state in recent months. “Chacha, wake up,” Yadav had said sarcastically in one of his tweets, referring to Kumar as “chacha” (uncle).

Yadav accused the government of neither taking action against any official nor even transferring them “despite the frightening incidents of robbery, abductions, murder and gang rape”.

He said these officials were posted after they had paid hefty sums of money.

JD(U) on Tuesday lined up six of its spokespersons to hold a news conference, in which they flayed Yadav and his party of engaging in “dirty politics” with the aim of tarnishing the state government’s and the state’s image.

“This video clip was shot two months ago and it was made viral at the instance of RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav. It is a matter of probe that will confirm our allegations. Everyone knows the attitude of RJD leaders towards women,” JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok.

The video clip shows a teenage girl riding a bicycle on a village road in Saharsa district being stopped by about five men, who are seen groping her and trying to disrobe her. After the clip went viral on Monday, police launched a manhunt and arrested one person involved in the crime.

DIG (Kosi range) Suresh Prasad said another man involved in the incident was arrested on Tuesday and that the cops are on the verge of arresting all the other accused.

“Under the Nitish Kumar-led government, action is always taken against whoever has been found committing a crime. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who failed to pass matriculation, fails to understand this and keeps throwing allegations against the government,” said JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar.