Home Nation

SAD boycotts debate on Ranjit Singh Commission report; holds own mock session outside Assembly

Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demanded life imprisonment for the Badals alleging that Akalis had links with Dera Sacha.

Published: 28th August 2018 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Day after Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh Commission report was released the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal boycotted the proceedings of the Punjab assembly today. They held a mock session outside the house.

As the debate Justice (Retd) Ranjit Singh Commission report started in the house, the Akali Dal legislators boycotted the house and held a mock session outside the house in protest trying to garner support.

The SAD MLAs were unhappy over the time of 14 minutes allotted to the party to speak on the issue in the house thus the Akali legislators created ruckus and raised slogans also did not relent even after the speaker assured them that sufficient time would be given to everyone to participate in the discussion. Then they staged a walk out and the debate resumed after a small adjournment. Akali Dal MLA leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that the allocation of 14 minutes to his party was inadequate.

READ HERE: Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs dump sacrilege commission's report outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha

As the debate began Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill was the first to speak, while comparing the sacrilege incidents in Punjab to the stealing of hair from the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, Gill talked about how Badals had a hand in granting of pardon to Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim from akal takh and the involvement of Dera Sacha Sauda followers in sacrilege cases. He also spoke of the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s involvement in the use of police force on protesters at Kotkapura.

Gill demanded serious punishment should be given to the guilty, including Badal and also demanded that a case be registered against Sukhbir Singh Badal for defaming people and further said that strict action be taken against the then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and other police officers.

ALSO READ: Parkash Singh Badal indicted for police action against anti-sacrilege protesters

Then cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa while also demanding life imprisonment for Badals alleged that Akalis had links with Dera Sacha Sauda and also said that there was clear involvement of Badals in sacrilege and it has been proved.

Both Gill and Randhawa demanded that title ‘Faqr-e-Quom’ be taken from Parkash Singh Badal.

Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema demanded action against the Akalis for running parallel session without permission and showing it live on PTC.

Addressing a press conference outside the assembly, senior dissident AAP leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused Sukhbir Singh Badal of concocting the call detail records of politicians to get the attention off the report.

Khaira alleged that the akalis would meet the same fate as Manjit Singh GK met in the US two days back.

Meanwhile Punjab assembly today unanimously passed two bills the Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2017 and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill that seeks life imprisonment to those who commit sacrilege.

ALSO READ: Dera Sacha Sauda had a hand in Bargari sacrilege, murder of Sikh preachers: Commission report

These bills were originally introduced in the assembly in March 2016 but were withdrawn by the government after the President refused to grant assent.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that the union government had said that it was not possible to consider one religion separately and give separate punishment. As the centre had sought legal opinion and it was said that being a secular country it was not possible to give special punishment for desecration of the holy book of one religion.

Akali Dal MLA and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said that his party supported the bill, but added that the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib should be treated separately as Guru Granth Sahib has been accepted as a living guru.

Another Akali Dal MLA Gurpratap Singh Wadala said that one should not politicise the issue of religion. "We are again trying to politicise religion, which could have adverse repercussions for Punjab. The Akali Dal was supporting the Bill,’’ he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sacrilege Ranjit Singh Commission Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad