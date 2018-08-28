Safety amid squalor preferable to returning home

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

MUZAFFARNAGAR/QUTBI (UTTAR PRADESH): A straw cot is the only piece of furniture in Gayyur’s home. Unplastered walls, a lone window that resembles a hole, and a bulb hanging loosely from a wire give the home an incomplete look. The entrance to his home in Bassi Kalan, a resettlement colony barely 25 km from Muzaffarnagar town, has no door; only green curtains separate his family from the outside world. Yet Gayyur is more than happy in these surroundings. “Even though we have almost nothing here, we don’t want to leave this place,” he said, swinging a hand fan to beat the heat and humidity in the resettlement colony.

The reason is simple: in Bassi Kalan, where Gayyur’s and about 100 other families found refuge in 2013 following two weeks of riots and atrocities, they feel safe. They fled their homes in Qutbi village, where most of them still own well-built houses but are reluctant to return as they feel threatened by Hindus. “I had 40 bighas of land and a big house there, but I don’t want to go,” said Gayyur. Living conditions in Bassi Kalan are abysmal. An uncovered drain with polluted black water separates the houses in the colony from sugarcane fields. Men swirl their gamchas (towels) to swat away the flies. Electricity officially arrived here only in July. Prior to that, all of them electrified their homes by stealing power. Men, women, and children use public toilets.

“We got electricity barely a month ago,” said retired school principal Mausam Ali.

Ali, 70, is the only inhabitant of the resettlement colony with a sturdy, three-storied house. He said he was able to build the house as the Jats could not loot his savings parked in the bank. “Because I had savings and a job in a private school nearby. They cannot burn my bank account, can they?”Kadamdeen’s house doesn’t even have windows. A huge portrait of Mecca is hung on the wall, with his wife’s picture next to it. The elderly man occasionally throws a glance at it while recalling the horrors of the fateful day in 2013.

The 83-year-old’s wife, Khatoun, was shot dead in the communal violence. “Three Jat men with pistols, swords, and rifles barged into the house and shot my wife dead. I somehow managed to escape with just a pair of clothes,” he said, pointing to a scar on his calf. Kadamdeen’s neighbour Shoukat Ali cannot hide his anger. “Why should we go back? We have been rebuilding our lives. Those people (Jats) were so merciless that they even stole our grain. I managed to escape only in my underwear and a pair of slippers,” he said.

“I do not know when and how the differences started creeping in. Maybe it was because of the politics. For us, all of them were neighbours and friends, but they turned enemies overnight.”In Qutbi, the lanes and by-lanes of the small village have the tricolour painted on electric poles, along with slogans such as ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The village is now home only to Jats.

The difference between Bassi Kalan and Qutbi, the village the Muslims left, is stark. Most houses in Qutbi have sprawling courtyards, and each house has more than one room. The village pradhan, Lokendra Baliyan, relaxes on his cot amid mango trees. Smoking his hookah, he said: “There was no incident here as is being claimed. Maybe they (Muslims) were not comfortable staying, so they left.”About half a kilometer away, a by-lane has houses on both sides, with most of them now cattle sheds. Locals said they belonged to the Muslims. “They sold their houses to us before they left. Now we do not need them, so we have converted them into cattle sheds,” said Ombir Singh, who lives in a six-room house.

Three houses in close vicinity to each other lie locked and dilapidated. “One was owned by Alam and Shabbir, the other by Fayaz and the third one I don’t know,” an elderly woman said. Two of the three houses are about 250 square yards each. The size and state of the houses suggest that five years ago their owners were affluent. Wall hangings, ceiling fans, lights and dust-covered chandeliers hang from the ceiling. As the evening creeps in, the occupants of the abandoned houses slump down on the charpoys, smoking hookah. Thirty kilometers away, in the “resettlement colony,” the original house owners languish in their one-room, unplastered “homes.” (Tomorrow: Forsaken mosque)