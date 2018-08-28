Stop giving excuse on fuel prices, Congress tells Centre

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As diesel prices touched a record high across metro cities on Monday, the Congress said that this is the distorted and horrendous definition of "aache din" and asked the government to stop giving excuse of legacy issue.

"If this is the distorted, horrendous definition of 'aache din', then I would like to find out which dictionary defines 'aache din' like this," said Congress Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"We are talking of diesel for tractors and trucks and also because your distribution of everything is too crucial. But there is silence," he added.

Singhvi said: "We are getting sermons from the Finance Ministry every day and the only best answer they find is 'legacy' issue. After four-and-a-half years, the petrol and diesel prices are touching Rs 77 and Rs 70 respectively.

"You still have to talk of legacy issue. Actually, the legacy was very beneficial to you when you came to power. You were getting oil per barrel at half the price at which we were getting," he added.

Diesel prices touched a record high across metro cities on Monday, barring Mumbai. Prices of petrol too inched nearer to all-time peak across major cities.

In the national capital, diesel was priced at Rs 69.46 per litre, against the previous high of Rs 69.32 recorded on Sunday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation.