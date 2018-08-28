Sukhbir Badal accuses Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ for secret meeting to vet Ranjit Singh report

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab CM Amarinder Singh of conspiring with radical 'sarkari' jathedars to vet the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report in order to weaken his party.

On his part, Amarinder urged the Assembly Speaker to order a probe into the matter. He said the Akali leader was trying to mislead the House with his unfounded charges and added that an inquiry would nail the lies.

"The unholy nexus of the Congress, the AAP and the ISI sponsored radical outfits to help the ruling party wash away its sins against the Sikhs, is out in the open. We have conclusive evidence that the CM is not only encouraging radical elements, but also conspiring with them. New evidence proves that the Ranjit Singh Commission report was vetted at the farmhouse of radical leader Chanan Singh Sidhu. Both Sukhpal Khaira, Ranjit Singh and Commission Registrar JS Mehmi visited the farmhouse on June 15," Sukhbir alleged.

Khaira and Ranjit Singh again visited Sidhu's farmhouse on June 17, he added.

He claimed a third meeting was held at Sidhu's farmhouse on July 18 which was attended by 'sarkari' Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand, radical leader Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, Ranjit Singh besides Congress minister Sukhjinder Randhawa.

Sukhbir also presented pictures of preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal with Amarinder. He added that it was surprising that the CM was denying that he met Daduwal.

The Akali leader also released details of six bank accounts, which, he claimed, was of Daduwal to support his claim.

Taking strong exception to these allegations, Amarinder said he had never met Daduwal and added that he had gone to Bargari after the police firing. The CM said he was told that the Sikh preacher was also sitting there, but he had neither seen nor ever met him personally.

Amarinder dared Sukhbir to appear for a debate over the sacrilege incidents that had rocked Pubjab during the rule of the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

He also requested the Speaker to initiate House proceedings against Sukhbir for lying on the Floor of the House.