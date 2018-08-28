Home Nation

Supreme Court pulls up CBI on delay in appeals in most of cases

The court also demanded an answer as to whether the agency has a mechanism to hold officers responsible for such delays and if officers have been penalised for inaction.

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court pulled up the CBI director and has been asked to explain why the agency files its appeals with delays in most of its cases.

A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph expressed displeasure over the laxity by the CBI sleuths in deciding to move in appeal.

"We are not happy with the way CBI prosecutes their appeals with gross delay. Despite several reminders, it appears that the system has not improved," the bench said.

"We direct the Director, CBI, to file an affidavit on going through the files and explain the delay," ordered the bench, clarifying the agency chief shall peruse records of various cases before filing the affidavit.

"It shall also be stated in the affidavit as to what steps have been taken by the organisation against those who caused the delay and as to the steps to avoid delay in filing the matters before this Court," directed the bench and slated the hearing for September 1.

The directive of the court came while hearing a corruption case, in which CBI had challenged an order of a high court more than a year later.

