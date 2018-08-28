Home Nation

Teenaged boy kills elder sister in Maharashtra; held

The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town here.

Published: 28th August 2018 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 11:02 AM

For representational purposes

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister as he was apparently upset with her for mingling with other boys in their locality here in Maharashtra, police said today.

Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.

The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Jadhav said.

Yesterday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta' (a long narrow piece of cloth worn around the neck), he said.

The Valiv police later nabbed the boy and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), he said.

The body was sent for postmortem, Jadhav said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

 

murder

