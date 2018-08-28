Three men arrested for kidnapping, harassing minor boy in Rajouri

By PTI

JAMMU: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and harassing a boy on the suspicion of his involvement in a case of theft in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said today.

A video of the alleged torture and illegal confinement on social media was brought to the notice of SSP, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas.

"Police have booked and arrested three persons from a village of Thanamandi on charges of kidnapping, harassing a minor boy and keeping him in illegal confinement merely on the baseless suspicion of his involvement in a theft case," he said.

"Yesterday, we received a video in which some men can be seen tying a minor boy with a rope and hanging him with roof besides harassing him," he said.

Soon after receiving the video, the district police led by Manhas started investigation to find the origin of video and place of incident and it was suspected that video originated from Thanamandi sub-division after which teams headed by SDPO Thanamandi Iftikar A Chowdhary and SHO Thanamandi Nazir Ahmed Dar were put to task for identifying the accused and place of incident.

A police team from Thanamandi sub-division managed to zero-in and found that the video has been filmed in Churung village of Thanamandi, he said.

Meanwhile, a resident of Churung, Zahid H Shah, complained to Thanamandi Police Station that his 11-year old son has been kidnapped by three men and kept in wrongful confinement, officer said.

During verification of this complaint, it was found that the minor victim in the video was Shah's son.

Thereafter, two separate teams headed by SDPO Thanamandi and SHO Thanamandi raided separate location in Churung village and nearby locations and arrested all the three accused, he added.

They include Parvaiz Ahmed, Mohd Aslam and Imran Ahmed, all residents of Churung Thanamandi, he added.