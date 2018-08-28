Home Nation

To push pro-poor measures, BJP CMs' to go in a huddle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go in a huddle with the chief ministers of the BJP ruled states on Tuesday to take stock of the progress on the Garib Kalyan agenda of the party.

PM Modi addresses an election rally. | Express File Photo

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go in a huddle with the chief ministers of the BJP ruled states on Tuesday to take stock of the progress on the Garib Kalyan agenda of the party. The BJP national executive meeting will also be held in the national capital on September 8 and 9.

"The chief ministers' meeting will be held to take stock of the progress made by the states in implementing Centrally sponsored schemes meant to lift the socio-economic conditions of the poor people in the country. Such meetings are being held at a regular interval to ensure that there is a better coordination and focussed approach to expedite the implementation of the Central schemes," said a senior BJP functionary.

Incidentally, the BJP had adopted the Garib Kalyan agenda following the Kozhikode national council meeting of the party held in 2016. The BJP is seemingly seeking to create a core constituency among the beneficiaries of the Centrally-sponsored schemes in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP's much delayed national executive meeting is also now being held in the national capital on September 8 and 9.

The meeting, which had earlier been scheduled for August 18 and 19 had been deferred following the death of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP's national executive, which is normally held every three months, had last met in September last year.

The meeting will come close on the heels of the Assembly elections in four states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

The BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to enlist the support of the party leaders from other states to defend the BJP governments in the poll-bound states. 

