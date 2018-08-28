Home Nation

Tripura government initiates enquiry to find teachers' involvement in suicide bid of Class XII student

The family of the student accused three teachers including the Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan of driving the boy to commit suicide.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has ordered a separate enquiry against some teachers of a school for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Class XII student.

The police have already launched an investigation into the incident to find the reasons that forced a boy, who is struggling for his life at the Agartala Government Medical College, to take the drastic step within the campus of his school Bharati Vidya Bhawan.

The family of the student accused three teachers including the Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan of driving the boy to commit suicide.

The police, however, said that so far no specific case has been registered against anybody.

According to reports, Dibakar Saha, a student of Class XII of the school was having an affair with one of his juniors studying in Class X, which was known to the teachers also.

Using Rakshabnadhan as an excuse, two teachers allegedly forced the girl to tie a Rakhi on Dibakar's wrist, an allegation that both of them are denying.

Later, both the students were taken to the principal's chamber where their parents were summoned and informed about the affair.

The Principal in presence of the guardians compelled the girl to tie Rakhi, and allegedly, a teacher recorded the scene and afterwards warned both of them to behave like brother and sister.

Unable to bear the insult and humiliation, Dibakar climbed up the top floor of the school building and jumped down.

Immediately, he was shifted to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Agartala Government Medical College with serious injuries.

The doctors stated him out of danger but found severe injuries in his cheek and spine.

After getting this information, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath rushed to the hospital and interacted with the family members and assured them of justice.

The family members pointed finger at the Principal and the two teachers for the incident and demanded action against them.

"Despite my repeated objections against forcing the girl to tie the Rakhi on my son's wrist, the teachers compelled her to do it in front of everyone, and most of the senior students got to know about the issue. Moreover, a teacher made a video of the happenings and the Principal warned that Dibakar will be expelled from the school if he did not immediately end his relationship with the girl. We believe the compound phases of humiliation abetted my son to attempt suicide," alleged Dibakar's mother.

According to sources, Principal of the school Swapna Som has disappeared soon after the incident and she has not even met the family even for once, thereafter.

However, the administrator of the school Kashinath Das said, "The incident is most unfortunate, but the school administration has also initiated inquiry and appropriate action will be taken if any teacher is found guilty."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Class XII student suicide bid teachers' involvement separate enquiry Tripura government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love