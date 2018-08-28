Tripura government initiates enquiry to find teachers' involvement in suicide bid of Class XII student

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has ordered a separate enquiry against some teachers of a school for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Class XII student.

The police have already launched an investigation into the incident to find the reasons that forced a boy, who is struggling for his life at the Agartala Government Medical College, to take the drastic step within the campus of his school Bharati Vidya Bhawan.

The family of the student accused three teachers including the Principal of Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan of driving the boy to commit suicide.

The police, however, said that so far no specific case has been registered against anybody.

According to reports, Dibakar Saha, a student of Class XII of the school was having an affair with one of his juniors studying in Class X, which was known to the teachers also.

Using Rakshabnadhan as an excuse, two teachers allegedly forced the girl to tie a Rakhi on Dibakar's wrist, an allegation that both of them are denying.

Later, both the students were taken to the principal's chamber where their parents were summoned and informed about the affair.

The Principal in presence of the guardians compelled the girl to tie Rakhi, and allegedly, a teacher recorded the scene and afterwards warned both of them to behave like brother and sister.

Unable to bear the insult and humiliation, Dibakar climbed up the top floor of the school building and jumped down.

Immediately, he was shifted to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Agartala Government Medical College with serious injuries.

The doctors stated him out of danger but found severe injuries in his cheek and spine.

After getting this information, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath rushed to the hospital and interacted with the family members and assured them of justice.

The family members pointed finger at the Principal and the two teachers for the incident and demanded action against them.

"Despite my repeated objections against forcing the girl to tie the Rakhi on my son's wrist, the teachers compelled her to do it in front of everyone, and most of the senior students got to know about the issue. Moreover, a teacher made a video of the happenings and the Principal warned that Dibakar will be expelled from the school if he did not immediately end his relationship with the girl. We believe the compound phases of humiliation abetted my son to attempt suicide," alleged Dibakar's mother.

According to sources, Principal of the school Swapna Som has disappeared soon after the incident and she has not even met the family even for once, thereafter.

However, the administrator of the school Kashinath Das said, "The incident is most unfortunate, but the school administration has also initiated inquiry and appropriate action will be taken if any teacher is found guilty."