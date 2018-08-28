Home Nation

Two Indians among 19 people arrested for entering US illegally from Mexico

The US Border Patrol agents working in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement partners, arrested 19 people including two Indians yesterday.

Published: 28th August 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers continue work raising a taller fence in the Mexico-US border. (File Photo | AP)

Mexico-US border. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Two Indian nationals were among 19 people arrested by the US border patrol officials in California for entering the country illegally by boat from Mexico.

The US Border Patrol agents working in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement partners, arrested 19 people yesterday, a press release from the US Customs and Border Protection said.

Late Sunday night, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircraft spotted a panga style vessel enter US territorial waters from Mexico with multiple people on board.

The AMO notified the US Coast Guard and they interdicted the panga approximately 24 kilometres west of Point Loma, California.

A total of 19 people were intercepted, of which two were identified as suspected smugglers. The other 17 were passengers illegally present in the US.

All 19 male illegal aliens were arrested and taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.

Agents determined that two of the passengers were Indian nationals, while all others were Mexican nationals, the release said.

It did not give any details of the two Indian nationals. The suspected smugglers are in the DHS custody and may face human smuggling charges.

Since 2013, the US has admitted more than half a million illegal immigrant minors and family units from Central America, most of whom today are at large in the US.

The DHS considers a person "inadmissible" when they appear at a port of entry without proper documentation for legal entry into the US.

Those apprehended are individuals "caught trying to enter illegally between ports of entry.

In order to protect the US national security, President Donald Trump introduced a controversial 'zero-tolerance policy' for people that enter the country illegally.

Under this, the US prosecuted anyone trying to enter the country illegally, including asylum seekers.

Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents, with the adults being shipped to jails and children placed in the custody the Office of Refugee Resettlement between April 19 and May 31 of this year.

The controversial decision however had been reversed by Trump through an executive order following widespread protests against the move.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Mexico US border Indians enter US illegally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love