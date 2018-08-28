Home Nation

Two women journalists sexually assaulted in Noida, NCW seeks report from police

According to the Facebook post by one of the women, she and her colleague were sexually assaulted by a man last night on their way home in Noida.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking cognisance of a Facebook post detailing the alleged sexual assault of two women journalists in Noida, the National Commission for Women (NCW) today sought the details of the matter from the city's senior superintendent of police.

In her post, the woman alleged that the police did not act fast, which allowed the assaulter to escape.

"The NCW has taken cognisance of a Facebook post detailing the shocking incident of police apathy following the sexual assault of two women journalists in Noida," an official said.

"The commission strongly condemns this incident and has written to senior superintendent of police, Surajpur, for details of the matter," she added.

A copy of the letter has been shared with the office of Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, the official said.

