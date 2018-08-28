Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Vehicle with animal remains set ablaze

Eid al-Adha, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' and 'Bakri Eid', was celebrated on August 22. Muslims sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with their family, neighbours and the poor. 

Published: 28th August 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose (Photo |EPS)

By ANI

MORADABAD: A vehicle carrying bones of animals, sacrificed during Eid al-Adha, was set on fire by four unidentified people in Katghar police station limits on Sunday.

The driver and conductor were apparently beaten by four men, however, they managed to escape the site and soon reached Katghar police station to lodge a complaint.

"We received information that a car carrying bones of animals, was set on fire by unidentified men. We have registered an FIR in the case and have started looking for culprits," Circle Officer (CO) Sudesh Kumar told ANI.

Eid al-Adha, also known as 'Sacrifice Feast' and 'Bakri Eid', was celebrated on August 22. The festival honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command. Muslims sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with their family, neighbours and the poor on this occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eid Bakrid Muslims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love