Activists arrest shows emergency-like conditions prevalent: Yashwant Sinha

The activists have been expressing their views openly. In order to subdue their voice, this has been done, he said

Published: 29th August 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The arrest of five human rights activists over alleged links to Maoists was condemned by former finance and external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha, here on Wednesday. "The arrests of five activists clearly shows that emergency like condition is prevalent in India. Anyone who expresses dissent is not safe," he said.

The activists have been expressing their views openly. In order to subdue their voice, this has been done, he said. The atmosphere of intolerance is continuing and the message seems to be that we will take action if you cross the line, he said, attacking the Central government.

Sinha said that assault on institutions of democracy has continued and emergency like conditions are prevalent. Even the BJP as a party is not democratic and is run by just two people, he added.

