Home Nation

Arrest of rights activists shows government jittery: Prabhat Patnaik 

Two Left-wing intellectuals said today the arrest of five prominent civil rights activists in police raids across several states showed that the BJP government was nervous about losing support.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Prabhat Patnaik, Professor Emeritus, JNU speaking at a talk on demonetisation in Hyderabad on Thursday | R Satish Babu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Left-wing intellectuals said today the arrest of five prominent civil rights activists in police raids across several states showed that the BJP-led central government was nervous about losing support among people.

Criticising the government for arresting Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, civil liberties activist Gautam Navlakha, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj for their suspected Maoist links, the Left intellectuals told reporters that the government was trying to create an "atmosphere of emergency".

Two more people were arrested yesterday. They are activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira.

ALSO READ: Government trying to 'silence' masses: Prakash Ambedkar on arrest of activists

"It is the sign of nervousness of the government because of the fact that they are losing support among farmers, workers and among people at large. Because of which, it is very important to conjure up an enemy and to create an atmosphere of emergency of terror, or a threat to society. But I am very sure that it would backfire on them" economist Prabhat Patnaik said.

He said he knows each one of the activists arrested, personally. K Sachidanandan, former secretary of Sahitya Kala Akademi, attended the media meet, organised to urge people to join workers and farmers rally on September 5 in Delhi.

The two are part of the coordination committee for the rally. They urged every distressed section of society to unite against the "oppressive" government and added that the rally would be the first such effort to bring people together.

ALSO READ: SC say dissent 'safety valve' of democracy, orders house arrest of accused activists

"The alliance of all these classes, who are the joint victims of neo-liberalism, is the primary instrument to overcome the neo-liberal order. It is also, therefore, the primary instrument to overcome the conjuncture which sustains the forces of communal-authoritarianism, that currently rule the country," Sachidanandan said.

The September 5 rally is organised jointly by Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Kisan Sabha and All-India Agricultural Workers' Union.

Organisers claimed that more than three lakh people will be mobilised for the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prabhat Patnaik  Rights Activist arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals