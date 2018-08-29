Home Nation

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre over activists' arrest

The Maharashtra Police today raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them as part of a probe into the violence in Bhima-Koregaon village.

Published: 29th August 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the government over the arrest of prominent Left-wing activists for suspected Maoist links, saying that in the "new India", there was place for only one NGO -- the RSS.

The Maharashtra Police today raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.

"There is only place for one NGO in India and it's called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India," Gandhi said in a tweet with the hashtag Bhima Koregaon.

Also Read | Two letters by Maoists on plans to assassinate PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh led to police action: Officials

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Jaipal Reddy condemned the raids and arrests saying no human rights activists should be arrested without a case.

"I condemn those arrests in unqualified terms. No human rights activist should be arrested. For that matter, no Indian can be arrested without proper case."

Also Read | Not remotely linked to police allegations: Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde

"I defend the rights of everybody, more particularly human rights protesters. They are selfless NGOs, activists, who are obliged to fight the enveloping darkness of dictatorial tendencies," he told reporters when asked about the arrests of some activists by the Pune police.

Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad, and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi.

Also Read | Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune Police raids social activist Sten Swami's residence

Subsequently, Rao, Bhardwaj, Farreira, Gonzalves and Navalakha were arrested under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, said the official.

