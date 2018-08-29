Bhima Koregaon violence: Historian Romila Thapar, four others move SC against rights activists' arrest, hearing at 3.45 PM

By Online Desk

Following the major swoop to arrest rights activists by Maharashtra police in multi-city raids across the country, historian Romila Thapar along with four other human rights activists has moved the Supreme Court seeking the release of all activists arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence.

The petitioners have further urged the SC to direct an independent probe into the arrest. They have also requested that the Maharashtra government gives an explanation for 'sweeping round of arrest' in the case.

The apex court has agreed to hear the plea at 3.45 PM.

Meanwhile, Delhi HC has fixed 2.15 PM hearing on the plea of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, claiming his arrest by the Pune police to be illegal.

The Maharashtra Police has informed the Delhi HC that translated copies of the document are not yet ready and will be given to Navlakha's counsel by 12 pm.

In simultaneous multi-city raids, the Pune police on Tuesday had conducted searches at the houses of nine civil rights activists and arrested five of them for alleged Maoist links, sparking outrage among activists and intellectuals across India.

Those arrested included Pendyala Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai and Arun Ferreira in Thane.

The searches and arrests were made in connection with the investigations into the clashes between Dalits and upper caste Marathas at Bhima Koregaon in Pune on January 1 that was allegedly triggered by the Elgar Parishad (conclave) organised a day earlier.