Home Nation

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune Police raids social activist Sten Swami's residence

The eight-member Pune Police team questioned Swami, seized his computer, mobile phone and several documents from his residence, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung said.

Published: 29th August 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: A police team from Maharashtra today raided social activist Sten Swami's residence here and seized his computer in connection with the probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence, a police officer said.

The raid were carried out as part of a probe into the violence between Dalits and the upper caste Peshwas at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune after an event called Elgar Parishad, or conclave, on December 31 last year.

The eight-member Pune Police team questioned Swami, seized his computer, mobile phone and several documents from his residence, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajit Peter Dungdung said.

The team was assisted by the state police and the inquiry was on, he said.

Swami is known to be close to the Left political party CPI-ML (Liberation).

The Maharashtra police today raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them for suspected Maoist links.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhima-Koregaon violence Sten Swami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor