Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

College organises library treasure hunt

To increase the people’s interest in reading, the Oriental College of Technology organized a unique event Library Treasure Hunt. The event was planned and executed by the members of the Students Activity Council of the college. The organizers said such activities would enable them to get naturally attracted to the library, thereby enabling better learning of engineering subjects, as well as enhancing their general knowledge. The event included interesting activities such as deciphering ‘books-on-shelf or ‘text-in-book, interpretation of magazine articles, looking out for a technical journal, newspaper reading and online search in the digital library.

The Facebook campaign demands more flights

Fliers have come together on the social media to demand better air connectivity for Bhopal. A Facebook page has been created by these fliers to run an online campaign. Currently, the Bhopal Airport is connected only with Mumbai, Delhi and Raipur. Even the two aerobridges are lying nearly useless owing to a few numbers of flights from the Raja Bhoj Airport. There is a rising demand to connect Bhopal with other parts of the country, especially those in the South such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Members from diverse fields, including businesspersons, academics and entrepreneurs and students, are running the campaign.



Bhopal still thirsty for rain

Though only a month left for the monsoon to get over, Bhopal has, so far, received deficit rainfall. On an average, the city receives 1,086.6 mm rainfall, but it has only got 700 mm rainfall till now. Even after three months of rain, the level of the upper lake has reached 1,660.71 ft, which is still more than 6.10 ft away from its optimum level of 1,666.80 ft. However, it's better than the last year's 1,661.50 ft .

The vision document of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh could be delayed by a week in view of the programmes held across the state to pay tributes to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The manifesto committee, which had to take suggestions from different sections of society in 24 cities, has not even toured half of these places to get feedback. Key sources in the BJP confided that committee members were asked to collect suggestions from cross sections of society by August 31. Now an additional week could be given to them for completing the task, after which the final vision document is likely to be handed over to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by September 15.

Blindfolded girl plunges to death

An eight-year-old girl, whose eyes were blindfolded during a game on the terrace, plunged to death at Aishbag area. The girl was playing with her friends on the terrace of house. Her friends blindfolded her after which she started trying to get hold of them. With the parapet of wall of the terrace being very low on the front side, Sumaiya tripped over the parapet wall of the terrace and plunged to death on the ground.