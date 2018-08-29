Home Nation

Chhattisgarh stands up for activist and PUCL general secretary Sudha Bharadwaj

Bharadwaj has been fighting for the rights of labourers, farmers, Dalits and women for the last 20 years in the state.

Human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj (L) after she was arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence in Faridabad on Tuesday August 28 2018. | PTI

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of human rights lawyer and its general secretary Sudha Bharadwaj.

"The PUCL condemns her arrest. The situation prevailing in the country has made the role of lawyers, particularly those involved in taking up cases of human rights, extremely tough. Those offering legal assistance to the deprived and the subjugated sections of society are facing attacks and even getting arrested", said Lakhan Singh, PUCL president.

As a lawyer, she took up the cause of Bastar tribals in the High Court and fought against the atrocities faced by them. She was also engaged in issues related to forest rights, land acquisition, environmental rights and against fake encounters in Bastar in HC.

As Bharadwaj was also a visiting professor of the National Law University in Delhi, many law students interned with her and she has groomed several human rights lawyers.

Several organisations in the state held demonstrations against the arrest of Bharadwaj who has been practicing in the HC since 2005 and was also appointed in the Chhattisgarh Legal Aid Union.

"We are appalled by such raids, which is nothing but a targeted crackdown across the country on civil liberties activists who are critical of the government and the Centre,” said a statement by Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan.

Other groups that expressed solidarity included Akhil Bhartiya Adivasi Mahasabha, Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, Dalit Adivasi Major Sangathan, Hasdeo Aranya Bachan Sangarsh Samiti, Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha Jandhikar Sangathan, Bhooma Bachan Bangash Samiti, Adivasi Vikas Parishad and Dalit Adivasi Manch.

